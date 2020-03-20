Oil has best day ever, but could prices go negative?

Despite the best day ever for crude on Thursday, which saw WTI futures soar 24% , oil traders are struggling to navigate one of the biggest oil crashes in history, writes Bloomberg's Catherine Ngai.

Negative prices have re-entered the realm of possibility amid an oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and capacity to hold barrels of U.S. oil in tanks and caverns could max out by mid-2021. With nowhere to store, barrels could get backed up across the entire supply chain, says Mizuho's Paul Sankey.

Case in point: In the aftermath of the last major downturn four years ago, a North Dakota sour crude was briefly priced at negative 50 cents a barrel before being revised to a mere $1.50.

"Anything is possible in commodities," added Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities research at Bank of America. "We know zero is not a lower band - we learned that with gas."

Crude futures are meanwhile building on gains, climbing another 6.4% overnight to $27.57/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, WTID, OLEM, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO