GreenSky reports transaction volume, liquidity position

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) reports transaction volume of $905M (+16% Y/Y).

March transaction volume through March 18 exceeds $289M (+14% Y/Y).

The company has ~$190M of unrestricted cash and an undrawn $100M revolving credit facility, more than $2.2B of unused bank funding commitments, plus anticipated current-year portfolio paydowns creating another $2.7B of incremental availability to fund current-year transaction volume.

GreenSky continues to expect its previously announced $6B three-year ($2B p.a.) forward flow financing arrangement to close and fund in 2Q20.

GSKY -0.5% after-hours to $3.99

