EPAM Systems acquires Deltix

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has acquired Deltix for undisclosed terms.

As part of EPAM, Deltix will form a real-time computing lab that provides a center of excellence for industry-leading real-time event processing and analytics. The lab will focus on capital marketing trading, risk and market data, as well as crypto trading, IoT and real-time signal processing.

“We are pleased to welcome Deltix to EPAM. Deltix’s deep experience in quantitative research, algorithmic trading and execution analysis will be a valuable addition to EPAM’s growing FinTech practice, while also enabling us to expand these capabilities to other industries where real-time event processing is critical,” said Balazs Fejes, EVP, Co-Head of Global Business, EPAM Systems, Inc.