RADA reaffirms its expectations for FY2020

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) has reconfirmed its guidance expectations for FY2020 and clarified that to-date the Coronavirus pandemic has had no material impact on its business.

The company continues to expect revenues to grow over $65M (+47% Y/Y) in FY2020.

Q1 and 1H revenues are on track to meet expectations.

Management continues to expect each quarter in 2020 to show continued sequential growth throughout the year.

The Company has over $30M in net cash, more than sufficient for working capital purposes for the foreseeable future, and has built sufficient inventory to allow for on-time deliveries of its orders, and to-date it has not seen any supply chain disruptions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.