Volvo temporarily shuts down Swedish and U.S. plants

Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLVY) announced the closure of its Belgium plant until April 5 and Swedish and US plants between March 26 and April 14.

People working in offices will generally work from home as of March 26, and working hours will be reduced.

The Volvo Cars manufacturing plants impacted by the measures announced are located in Torslanda, Skövde and Olofström (all Sweden), Ghent (Belgium) and South Carolina (United States). The affected office employees work at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, as well as at the Ghent plant and in its markets.