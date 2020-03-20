Coty updates on outbreak plans

Coty (NYSE:COTY) says it's recommending to the board that shareholders be given the option to receive up to 100% of their quarterly dividend in kind for the coming two quarters.

Coty also says large shareholder JAB has notified the company that it has decided to fully repay the loan it used to finance the tender offer last year.

Looking at the tough period ahead, Coty says it's adjusting its business focus by accelerating e-commerce initiatives, including activations on Amazon and launching Kylie skin-care Europe in the coming weeks. The teams are also getting prepared for an increase in demand post COVID 19 disruptions, starting in Asia.

Coty confirms that it has ample and sufficient liquidity and headroom to meet its covenants based on management’s current view of market conditions. The company is continuing to pursue with confidence the strategic review of its Professional hair and Brazilian businesses.

Shares of Coty are up 4.55% premarket.

Source: Press Release