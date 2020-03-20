Applied Materials gains bull on market position

Mizuho starts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) with a Buy rating and $65 price target, citing potential share gains in the WFE market.

The firm acknowledges the "valid near-term COVID-19 risks" but sees a potential H2 2020 or 2021 upside inflection.

AMAT's current valuation is "modest" compared to its historical average and according to a sum-of-the-parts analysis.

Applied Materials shares are up 6.3% pre-market to $42.74. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Previously: Mizuho bullish on Applied Materials, Lam Research (Mar. 19 2020)