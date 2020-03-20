Tiffany posts strong quarter ahead of LVMH merger

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports global comparable sales rose 3.0% in Q4 to more than double the consensus mark of 1.4%. Comparable sales soared 7% for the Asia-Pacific business. Comparable sales were up 3% in the Americas off solid spending by local customers.

Tiffany attributes the acceleration in the quarter across most of its markets to the focus on elevating the sales mix towards higher value items within each jewelry product category, with the largest growth being in its gold and gold and diamond offerings. Management notes the higher price points of the items contributed to the approximately 10% increase in its overall average unit retail price this full year compared to the prior year.

Gross margin was 63.3% of sales during the quarter vs. 63.7% consensus and 63.8% a year ago. Operating margin fell 50 bps to 19.8% of sales.

Due to the upcoming merger with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Tiffany is not providing a guidance update.

Shares of Tiffany are up 1.11% premarket to $127.40.

