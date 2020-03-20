Piper Sandler likes Gilead ahead of expected FDA nod for remdesivir for Covid-19

Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) initiated with Outperform rating with a $199 (97% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (39% upside) price target at Stifel.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) initiated with Outperform rating at Credit Suisse.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) upgraded to Buy with a $58 (32% upside) price target at Bank of America. Shares up 3% premarket.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) upgraded to Overweight with a $90 (15% upside) at Piper Sandler in anticipation of the FDA nod for remdesivir for COVID-19. Shares up 4% premarket.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) upgraded to Outperform with a $44 (35% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) upgraded to Outperform with a $52 (19% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.