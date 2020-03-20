Hibbett Sports announces mixed Q4 results

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales rose 4% in Q4.

E-commerce sales represented 14.2% of total sales.

The increase in net sales was primarily attributable to the 37% increase in e-commerce sales Y/Y.

Gross margin rate improved 46 bps to 31.5%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate up 130 bps to 26.8%.

Store count -82 Y/Y to 1,081.

During the quarter, company repurchased 532,702 shares of common stock for $14.1M.

The Company is not providing FY2021 outlook due to COVID-19 impact.

