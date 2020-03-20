Sorrento to develop STI-4398 protein for Covid-19; shares up 62% premarket

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has produced a preclinical batch of the STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP) protein to immediately commence testing its neutralization and blocking activity in preventing SARS-CoV-2 virus from infecting ACE2-expressing cells.

STI-4398 is a proprietary ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2)-Fc fusion protein (COVIDTRAP) that binds to the S1 domain of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is designed to block the COVID-19 from binding and infecting respiratory epithelial cells, which is expected to effectively interrupt the viral life cycle.

The STI-4398 COVIDTRAP preserves the ACE2 enzyme activity, which is important in maintaining normal blood pressure and healthy blood flow into the infected lung tissues when used in advanced COVID-19 patients.

Sorrento scientists are in parallel working speedily to generate a stable CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) manufacturing cell line that would enable high-yield cGMP production of the COVIDTRAP fusion protein.

The company anticipates to complete the enabling studies for an expedited IND filing in the next few months.