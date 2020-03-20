Sorrento up 22% premarket on advancement of Covid-19 candidate

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has produced a preclinical batch of a protein called STI-4398 COVIDTRAP that, it says, prevents the SARS-CoV-2 virus from infecting respiratory cells.

STI-4398 is a proprietary ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2)-Fc fusion protein that binds to a certain domain of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which blocks the virus from attaching to cells (spike proteins bind to receptors on cells in the initial stage of the infection process).

It says STI-4398 COVIDTRAP preserves ACE2 enzyme activity which is important in maintaining normal blood pressure and healthy blood flow into the infected lung tissues when used in advanced COVID-19 patients.

In parallel, company scientists are working to generate a stable CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) manufacturing cell line that would enable high-yield cGMP production of the COVIDTRAP fusion protein.

The company expects to complete enabling studies for an expedited IND filing in the next few months.