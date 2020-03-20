Tyson Foods +4% after JPMorgan boost

JPMorgan upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to an Overweight rating from Neutral as it observes enough meat flying off retail shelves to more than offset the drops in the foodservice business.

JP's bullish thesis on Tyson is based off the company benefiting from expanded global demand for meat, higher chicken pricing due to the African swine fever and the near-term COVID-19 boost to profit.

JP assigns a price target of $70 to Tyson on a sum-of-the-parts approach.