Hudbay temporarily shuts operations at Peru's Constancia mine

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says it has temporarily shut down operations at its Constancia mine following the Peruvian government's declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

Hudbay says its mines in Manitoba continue to operate and ship concentrate and zinc metal; no known coronavirus cases are in the area.

The company says it has the ability to defer most of its 2020 growth capex at Pampacancha and the New Britannia gold mill, and will monitor events and adjust its spending programs as necessary.