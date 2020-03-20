Navidea Bio +26% premarket on Lymphoseek patent extension

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) is up 26% premarket after the USPTO issued a Certificate to extend the duration of U.S. patent 6,409,990 for an additional five years through May 12, 2025.

This Certificate was based on the FDA recommendation under the Hatch-Waxman Act for patent term lost in regulatory review.

This patent claims and protects Lymphoseek (technetium [Tc 99m] tilmanocept) and has been exclusively licensed with varying geographical and medical indication coverages to Cardinal Health and Navidea.

The patent extension will permit both the companies to extend their exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize Lymphoseek until 2025.