Lam upgraded ahead of etch equipment growth

Mizuho upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Neutral to Buy and cuts the target from $295 to $260.

The firm says that despite the coronavirus uncertainty, Lam is well-positioned for the H2 pickup in DRAM and NAND spending.

Lam will also benefit from the rising spending in etch equipment, says Mizuho. LRCX is the largest supplier of etch equipment.

Lam Research shares are up 5.4% pre-market to $205.62. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

