Colony Capital pulls guidance for core FFO, dividends, monetizations

In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic effects, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) withdraws guidance for its dividend, 2020 core FFO, and for equity and debt monetizations.

There's no change to the previously declared Q1 dividend of 11 cents per share on class A and B common stock payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

The company said its digital assets under management, which now represent ~40% of the company's AUM following the recent closing of the Zayo acquisition, continue to perform well.

The company believes its commitment to its digital transition will minimize its exposure to future macroeconomic shocks such as Covid-19.