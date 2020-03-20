Waitr expands partnership with Landry’s, some areas to get alcohol

On-demand specialist Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) says it has expanded its partnership with Landry's to a national partnership.

The national partnership includes adding carryout services to all markets in which Landry's operates along with opening new delivery markets in Texas and Florida. The partnership is expected to expand to other states in the near future.

In the new Texas markets, the company will have the ability to deliver alcohol from Landry’s locations.

WTRH -10.00% premarket to cut just a bit into the +700% one-week pop in shares as delivery services grew in popularity due to coronavirus

Will expand hiring to those Landry's employees already facing unemployment from the virus impact

WTRH came public via SPAC Landcadia Holdings in mid-2018, which was then sponsored by the CEO of Jefferies, Richard Handler, and Landry's Chairman, Tilman Fertitta

Source: Press Release