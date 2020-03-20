Zoom has coronavirus-related 'billings inflection' - KeyBanc

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) has seen a coronavirus-related revenue surge that drove a "billings inflection" in the first two weeks of this month, according to KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz.

Kurtz cites internal debit and credit card data in saying that Zoom was "seeing the most pronounced growth at >200% growth period-over-period."

The analyst estimates that Zoom currently holds 42% of the market, up from last year's 30%, and is stealing share away from LogMeIn's (NASDAQ:LOGM) GoToMeeting product.

KeyBanc maintains a Sector Weight rating on Zoom. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.