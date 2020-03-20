InMed updates on business amid Covid-19

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:IMLFF) provides an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its business operations.

In early March, the Company cancelled all corporate travel, exercising social distancing in the workplace and enabling all staff to work from home.

The Company also began to interact on a more frequent basis with the numerous research vendors for all R&D programs.

In regards to InMed's INM-755 program, investigating CBN cream as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa, the Company is in regular communications with the clinical site of the program.

The Company is preparing for the second trial, Study 755-102-HV, at the same clinical site, scheduled to begin enrollment in mid-May.

The INM-088 program remains on track.