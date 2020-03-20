Icahn reports 14.8% stake in Delek US

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) +10.6% pre-market as Carl Icahn discloses a 14.8% stake in the company and says he believes the shares are undervalued and "could present an excellent synergistic acquisition opportunity" for CVR Energy's (NYSE:CVI) petroleum segment.

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman sees a limited desire for Delek to sell, given the stock is "trading at its lowest relative value to the suitor since 2016 while it is likely to weather the current downturn [but] a combination of the two increasingly makes sense given the evolving inland refining landscape."

Credit Suisse's Manav Gupta says Delek CEO Uzi Yemin is a "deal maker" and would seek to push for a "significant premium" from current levels; even without a deal, Gupta thinks Icahn has put a floor in Delek shares in the near term.