Welbilt withdraws FY2020 outlook

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is withdrawing FY2020 guidance that was provided on February 25, 2020.

The company is expecting 1Q20 net sales to decrease between 10% and 15% Y/Y.

The company is taking appropriate steps to reduce operating expenses and capital spending, as necessary.

The company believes that its future cash generated from operations, together with capacity under existing senior secured revolving credit facility and cash on hand, will provide adequate resources to meet working capital needs and cash requirements for at least the next 12 months.

All 20 of company's global manufacturing plants are currently open and operating, as well as distribution centers.