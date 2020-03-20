Russia keeps interest rate steady at 6.0%

The Bank of Russia keeps its key rate at 6.0% per year in February through March, in contrast to most central banks which are easing policy in an effort to mitigate the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruble edges up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Van Eck Vectors Russia ETF gains 2.0% in premarket trading.

But Russia is also dealing with a slumping ruble amid an oil price war.

While changes related to the coronavirus spread led to a sharp drop in oil prices, the ruble's depreciation is a "temporary proinflationary factor," the country's central bank said.

"It might prompt annual inflation to exceed the target level this year," the bank said in a statement.

Its forward-looking statement is non-committal. "Moving forward, in its key rate decision-making the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target and economic developments over the forecast horizon, as well as risks posed by domestic and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets," it said.

The bank said it has taken a number of measures towards ensuring financial stability and supporting the economy and financial sector amid the coronavirus epidemic.

It also plans to ease the administrative burden for the financial sector with a view to supporting the sector's lending capabilities.

