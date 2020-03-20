Twin River preps for potentially long period of casino closings

Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) updates investors on how it plans to respond to casino closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is proactively and carefully managing expenses to ensure that it has sufficient liquidity to last through the uncertain period. Twin River has a phase 1 plan that contemplates the period of temporary closure of facilities lasting up to three months, retaining some level of preparedness to quickly reopen partially or completely within that period if the company is allowed. TRWH's phase 2 contemplates sustained closures beyond three months and is designed to protect the company for a longer term impact while maintaining the ability to open in an efficient manner.

In either case, Twin River says it's confident that it will have sufficient liquidity in excess of 12 months to meet all of its obligations including debt service, required capital expenditures and acquisitions.

