Nomura sees Discover, Capital One as 'greatest opportunity'

Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache upgrades Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) and Capital One (NYSE:COF) to Buy from Neutral as he sees "the greatest opportunity since the great financial crisis."

Discover gains 5.1% and Capital One rises 5.5% in premarket trading.

His analysis assumes that U.S. coronavirus infections peak in May and social distancing measures start to abate in July; he also expects government stimulus efforts will "help bridge most consumers and small businesses through the other side of the global pandemic crisis."

Cuts EPS estimates for Capital One, Discover, and American Express (NYSE:AXP) to factor in slower growth, stable-to-lower yields, rising credit losses, bigger reserve builds, and a halt to buybacks.

Still, he sees a "significant" upside and expects AXP, COF, and DFS to rebound sharply in H2.

"It is possible that the virus will be largely eradicated before credit card issuers ever experience any coronavirus-related losses since accounts entering delinquency in March will generally not charge off until August," Carcache writes.

Carcache's Buy rating on Capital One contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral; Buy rating on Discover also goes against Neutral Quant rating.