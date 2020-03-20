Salesforce recommended during macro uncertainty

Cowen recommends Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as a strong defensive play in the current macro uncertainty, citing the company's combination of growth, valuation, and track record.

Analyst J. Derrick Wood says that while CRM's revenue estimates "could get materially cut in a recession," margins should "meaningfully expand" and potentially push FCF estimates higher.

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and $220 price target for Salesforce and reaffirms the company as a "best idea." CRM has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.