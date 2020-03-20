Supply chain intact - TravelCenters seeing rising diesel sales

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) says federal, state, and local officials have - so far - allowed the company's travel centers to stay open as "Essential Services," supporting commerce and the backfilling of emptying shelves across the country.

While not able to quantify the financial impact of the pandemic, the company thus far in March has seen elevated Y/Y diesel fuel sales volumes "indicating to us that the U.S. supply chain remains intact and functioning under these unprecedented circumstances."

Go truckers.

Shares peaked at about $19 earlier this year; closed yesterday at $6.20.

