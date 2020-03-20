Stitch Fix closes two distribution centers

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announces that it's closing two distribution centers due to public health orders in San Mateo County, California and Pennsylvania.

The retailer's South San Francisco, California distribution center is anticipated to be closed until April 7 and the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania distribution center will be closed until the governor provides an update.

Stitch Fix has four other distribution centers operating in the U.S. and currently plans to manage inventory and to serve clients from those facilities.

SFIX +3.27% premarket to $15.81.

Source: Press Release