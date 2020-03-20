State Street added to Citi focus list as defensive play

Analyst Keith Horowitz adds State Street (NYSE:STT) to Citi's focus list, calling the asset manager "among the best defensive plays in a challenging environment."

State Street gains 2.8% in premarket trading.

He points to State Street's "strong potential deposit growth due to Fed balance sheet expansion" and says it's "uniquely positioned to benefit from dislocations in funding markets (such as overnight FX basis swaps) which can offset interest rate and market risk headwinds plus several profitability initiatives underway."

Citi's take compares with Neutral Quant rating and agrees with Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, State Street has declined 24% vs. the financial sector median performance of -36%.