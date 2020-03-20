Guggenheim's Minerd starting to find some value in fixed-income

Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd says investment-grade and high-yield paper - as measured by their spreads to Treasurys - have only been cheaper than right now less than 10% of the time.

Of course that doesn't mean they can't get cheaper, but we've clearly entered the value zone, says Minerd.

One of things Minerd likes to see is capitulation, and the forced liquidations out of mutual funds and hedge funds is just that. And the places where he's seeing the most capitulation, and thus the most value, are in sectors like municipal bonds and selected asset-backed securities.

Stocks? Minerd isn't seeing the value there as of yet. The drawdown in the S&P 500 to date has only been about 30% - relative peanuts compared to the far larger moves in the financial crisis, the post-Internet bubble, and the 1974-75 recession.

Related ETFs: PTY, HYG, LQD, BND, AGG, JNK, MUB, NVG, HYT, JQC, BOND, ACP, RCS, KIO, HIX, ARDC, NEA, DHY