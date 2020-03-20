U.S. Steel sees Q1 loss slightly less than consensus

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2.2% pre-market after guiding for a Q1 loss of $0.80/share vs. analyst consensus estimate for a $0.83 loss, and Q1 adjusted of ~$30M.

The company expects flat-rolled segment results to come in above expectations, as strong operating performance, continued cost improvement and seasonally strong shipment volumes more than offset the typical seasonality of mining.

U.S. Steel's tubular segment remains challenged as oil prices remain under pressure and rig counts are low.

"We are focused on preserving cash and liquidity in the current market environment," CEO David Burritt says.