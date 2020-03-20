Nike rides BofA upgrade higher

BofA lifts Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that an overall challenging environment could enhance the company's momentum in increasing global market share.

"We believe current global athletic momentum favors NKE in both footwear (led by the Air Force 1 & Air Jordan 1 styles) and apparel (led by Sportswear)," says analyst Robert Ohmes.

Nike reports earnings next week in what could be a volatile event for shares due to the expected guidance adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic.