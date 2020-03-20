Galaxy Gaming provides preliminary FY2019 financial results

Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) expects to file actual results for FY2019 on March 27, 2020.

On a preliminary estimated basis, the Company expects to report revenue for FY2019 of ~$21.3M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$8.8M.

At December 31, 2019, cash was $9.7M and long-term debt was $48M.

The Company drew down $1M on its revolving credit facility.

The Company currently estimates that it has sufficient liquidity to maintain its current operations for a period of time that extends well beyond the expected duration of casino closings.