RPM International (NYSE:RPM) expects its Q3 results at the higher end of its guidance provided on Jan. 8, 2020.

The company said that it expected revenue for the Q3 to be up 2.5% to 4% (~$1.16B - $1.18B vs. a consensus of $1.17B), adjusted EBIT growth in the 25% to 30% range, and adj. EPS in the high-teens to low-20-cent range ($0.20 consensus).

The company says that the positive momentum of the 2020 MAP to Growth operating improvement plan contributed to good earnings leverage in Q3.