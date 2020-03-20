Bellerophon up big on FDA nod for emergency use of INOpulse for Covid-19

Nano cap Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) rockets 316% premarket on robust volume in reaction to the FDA's granting of emergency use of INOpulse to treat COVID-19 patients.

CEO Fabian Tenenbaum says, “Based on currently available data and its significant role in the immune response, we believe INOpulse has the potential to be a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. INOpulse technology utilizes targeted pulsatile delivery of inhaled nitric oxide, providing important antiviral potential, as well as improved arterial oxygenation. Importantly, INOpulse is designed to treat patients in the outpatient setting, which may be critical in helping combat the further spread of the virus and significantly alleviate the mounting impact on hospitals and intensive care units. We look forward to supporting patients and physicians in order to help address the current COVID-19 global health pandemic.”