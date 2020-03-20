Brookfield Property sees sufficient liquidity to weather downturn

Amid the uncertainty and volatile markets triggered by the spread of the coronavirus, Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) points out that it has ~$6B of capacity in undrawn credit lines and cash on hand.

"We expect this will be more than sufficient to weather a protracted downturn and we continue to enjoy the sponsorship of Brookfield Asset Management, who is in excellent financial condition should we ever require assistance," the company said in a statement.

Brookfield Property jumps 9.7% in premarket trading.

It also added that through its normal course issuer bid, it has purchased more than 6M units in the past three weeks.

Brookfield Property says that while its core retail portfolio tenants will "no doubt" face severe consequences in the absence of government intervention, BPY still has an advantage in the high-quality of its assets and prime locations.

Its retail portfolio is largely financed with asset-level, non-recourse mortgages with very few covenants and an average term to maturity of more than four years, meaning it faces relatively few liquidity events in the near term.

Its core office portfolio is 93% leased on a long-term basis to high-credit-quality tenants. The business is funded almost exclusively with asset-level, non-recourse financing with an average term to maturity of more than five years and virtually no financial covenants.

"While we expect some short-term impact on this business, particularly with respect to new leasing and renewals in 2020, we are well-protected against a downturn," it said, regarding the office portfolio.