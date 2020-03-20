Sysco pulls guidance due to COVID-19, updates on liquidity position

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) withdraws its FY18-FY20 three-year plan guidance due to the rapidly evolving impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.

The Company has cash on hand of ~$2B as of March 20, 2020, including a recent $1.5B withdrawal under its revolving credit facility.

SYY has no debt maturities for the next six months. In addition, the company is working with its banking partners to raise additional funds and further strengthen its liquidity.

In addition to efforts to reduce costs, the Company is actively pursuing new sources of revenue by leveraging its supply chain expertise to provide services to the retail grocery sector.