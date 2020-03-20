Covid-19 worse than GFC and 9/11 combined - Marriott CEO

Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne Sorenson says he's taking no salary, and his executive team is taking a 50% pay cut this year. All non-essential travel has been nixed, hiring has been paused, all hotel initiatives have been stopped, and advertising has gone dark. Leaves and shortened workweeks have been put in place as well.

Full video address

The pandemic, he says, is having a larger impact on business than the global financial crisis and 9/11 combined. The worst quarter during those panics saw a 25% decline in hotel revenues on average across the globe.

In China, he says, Marriott saw a 90% decline in business, and that sort of move has now spread - in most markets, business is down 75%.