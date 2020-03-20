Analyst doesn't see semiconductor liquidity risk

Cowen analyst Krish Sankar says that semiconductor companies aren't facing liquidity risks due to the coronavirus-related sell-off.

Sankar doesn't see any semis the firm covers "failing to meet debt covenants or curtailing dividend payouts despite current supply and demand disruptions."

The analyst notes that Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) have net debt positions due to M&A activity, but he still doesn't see any risks of failing to meet debt obligations.

The companies could cut back on their buyback programs, says Sankar.