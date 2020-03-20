Resolute secures flexibility for funding with maximum $300M limit

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) executes documentation for a new flexible low-cost syndicated loan facility of up to $300M.

The facility will refinance $63M secured project loan facility provided by Taurus Funds Management, as well as replace $195M of existing senior bank debt facilities; also comprises a three-year $150M revolving credit facility and 4-year $150M term loan facility.

Drawdown is expected during the week beginning March 23 and is expected to be drawn to $250M to enable the complete repayment of the Mako project loan facility.