Coca-Cola warns on guidance miss

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) warns that it doesn't expect to match its full-year guidance mark due to initiatives to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 as well as the latest movements in foreign exchange rates.

As for the supply chain, the beverage giant says it is working closely with bottling partners on contingency planning for continuous supply and doesn't foresee any near-term disruptions in concentrate or beverage base production at this stage, although a material impact on earnings could result out of the pandemic.

SEC Form 8-K