ViiV Healthcare long-acting HIV med OK'd in Canada

Health Canada has approved ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspensions), a once-monthly regimen for HIV-1-infected adults who are virologically stable and suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies/mL).

The company says Vocabria oral tablets can be used in conjunction with Cabenuva for short periods of time (Health Canada approved this as well).

The approvals are the first anywhere in the world.

ViiV Healthcare is the HIV-focused joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY).

Related ticker: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (developed rilpivirine).