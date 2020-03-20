Apple Hospitality takes measures to preserve cash amid Covid-19 pandemic

Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) suspends its monthly distributions, effective immediately, postpones all non-essential capital improvement projects, and has recently drawn down on its credit facility as it preserves cash to deal with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

APLE gains 11% in premarket trading.

All of Apple Hospitality's hotels remain open and operational; each of the company's brands and third-party management companies has implemented cost elimination and efficiency initiatives at each of its hotels by reducing labor costs and tempering certain services and amenities.

Sees reducing its capital improvement program by ~$50M for the year.

Has ~$300M cash on hand and has no scheduled debt maturities for the remainder of the year and ~$34M in scheduled maturities in 2021.

Founder and Executive Chairman Glade Knight volunteers to forego his salary for the next six months, and President and CEO Justin Knight volunteers to reduce his target compensation by 60%.

Non-employee directors volunteer to reduce their annual fee by more than 15%.