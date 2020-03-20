AMC -2.1% as Wedbush cuts on liquidity concerns

While most stocks are seeing premarket gains, AMC is down 2.1% after Wedbush downgraded shares to Neutral.

It's pointing to high uncertainty from the virus-related shutdown of theaters, which raises liquidity risks for the country's top theater chain. And this is the latest of several downgrades AMC has seen amid the crisis.

Assuming the closures go on, "AMC would need additional relief from either government assistance, rent relief from landlords, or additional sources of cash in order to avoid a potential breach of debt covenants," Michael Pachter says.

He's cut his price target to $3 from $12, implying 11% further downside, but suggests real appreciation if theaters reopen and there's pent-up demand.