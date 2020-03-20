Delek takes poison pill after Icahn reveals stake

Delek US Holdings (DK +11.2% ) says it adopted a shareholder rights plan, after Carl Icahn disclosed a 14.8% stake in the company with the intention of discussing a potential transaction involving Delek and CVR Energy (CVI +1.4% ).

Delek says it is open to exploring options including potential business combinations, but its current share price does not reflect the company's intrinsic long-term value due to dislocation caused by the coronavirus.

"We have no choice but to take action to prevent a creeping change of control without a premium and on terms that would not deliver sufficient value for all shareholders," Delek says.