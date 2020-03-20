Veoneer updates guidance for quarter impacted by coronavirus

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) says Q1 sales are expected to see limited negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak and are expected to be in the range of $350M to $370M vs. $376M consensus.

Underlying sales for January and February were stronger than anticipated, despite negative effects from the initial coronavirus outbreak in China.

The company says its cash balance at the end of February was around $970M.

Looking ahead: "OEM production downtime or lower production rates are expected in Europe and North America for the next 2 to 4 weeks commencing in mid-March. We are adjusting our production according to customer demand and local government initiatives, and anticipate that our production facilities in Europe and North America will operate in the range of 20 to 30% of capacity during this 2-4 week period, including potential temporary facility closures. It is highly uncertain how long the production reductions will last."

