Virtu Financial enters $300M credit facility with founder

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) rises 4.2% after reporting preliminary QTD results and some "opportunistic borrowing capacity enhancements":

Enters into a $300M 180-day committed credit facility with an affiliate of the company's founder and chairman emeritus, Vincent Viola, together with a warrant agreement for the issuance of up to 10M warrants to buy class A common shares of Virtu; 3M warrants are issuable at closing, with the balance issued following a draw of $100M or more.

Also amends its existing syndicated broker-dealer credit facility, increasing borrowing limits for clearing house margin by $150M through June 30.

On a preliminary basis, Virtu expects operations for QTD through March 19 to reflect net trading income of $489M-$497M, adjusted net trading income of $509M-$519M and average daily adjusted net trading income of $9.43-$9.61.