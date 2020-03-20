Citi Trends closes stores, tightens spending

Citi Trends (CTRN) says it will temporarily close all of its retail stores today.

Citi Trends currently expects its stores to remain closed until April 3.

The company is also temporarily closing its distribution centers and offices in New York, with associates working remotely when possible.

Citi Trends is taking aggressive actions to strengthen its financial position and balance sheet and preserve liquidity amid the uncertainty.

The actions include reviewing all operating expenses, reducing capital expenditures and reducing inventory as appropriate.

Citi Trends does not intend to repurchase any shares for the time being.

