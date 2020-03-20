Darden Restaurants seen having the cash to last

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) passes a stress test run by Oppenheimer after factoring in the $1B in cash the restaurant operator holds after tapping its revolver.

"If we assume worst-case scenario that DRI was closed for business and generated zero revenues, its cash burn would be $40M per week suggesting six months of liquidity in worst-case," analyst Brian Bittner.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Darden with the company's cash position considerably better than many of its peers.

Darden could take significant market share after the outbreak is over with the restaurant chain herd thinned out.

Shares of Darden are flat in early trading.