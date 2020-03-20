Disney delays Plus launch in India amid virus concerns

Walt Disney (DIS +0.4% ) has delayed the launch of Disney Plus in India, which was set to come March 29.

That date was set to coincide with the biggest audience draw for Disney unit Hotstar: the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. But nobody's allowed to fly into India at the moment due to coronavirus concerns (including cricketers).

With the season delayed, Disney elected to postpone the Disney Plus rollout.

In 2019, 18.6M viewers on Hotstar's app and website tuned in for the IPL finals, and Hotstar has more than 300M monthly active users.